Liv Morgan Open to WWE NXT Return

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan wouldn’t turn down a return to NXT if the opportunity presented itself.

Morgan has been a dominant force on WWE’s main roster for over six years now. After debuting in NXT back in 2015 she remained there for just two years before getting the call up to lead The Riott Squad. Although the team disbanded long ago, she has remained a figurehead in the division and now she’s part of Judgment Day.

LIV MORGAN WANTS TO MIX IT UP WITH THE LADIES OF NXT

Morgan may be busy preparing for Survivor Series: WarGames this weekend where she and her team will face Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Bianca Belair, IYO SKY and Naomi, she has her sights set on a few up and coming stars.

“I’m kind, you know, of not waiting [to go to NXT] per se, but I’m like, if they ever wanted to call me, I’d make myself available,” Morgan told The Ringer’s Wrestling Worldwide podcast. “I think top to bottom their division is so incredible and I’m just like, ‘Wow, how lucky are we that we are secure for the next generation of women wrestlers?’

It’s cool because you always want to leave things better than how you found it and I look at them and I’m like, ‘Wow, I can’t wait to watch them.’ Giulia, Stephanie [Vaquer], Roxanne [Perez], Cora [Jade], Jaida Parker, Thea Hail, Lola Vice, Lash [Legend], Jakara [Jackson], all of them, I think they’re all really really talented. Tatum Paxley — I’m excited to mix it up with all of them and I’m sure I will.”

Her on-screen beau Dominik Mysterio had a brief run down in NXT last year, winning the North American Championship. Still paired with Ripley, she competed in mix tag action with him. Morgan has her hands full over the next few months. Two of the biggest WWE events of the year — the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 41 — are quickly approaching. The ladies of NXT may just have to come to her.