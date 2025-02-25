New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned

A new set of WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions were crowned on Monday Night Raw.

In the last year, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill were unstoppable in the women’s tag team division. Winning their first set of championships together at Bash in Berlin last May, they lost them a month later at Clash at the Castle. It seemed partially due to Cargill’s “green-ness” in the ring, but they’d eventually regain their stride. One thing about the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships? They’re going to flip-flop … a lot. So, Belair and Cargill won back the titles last August and have held them since.

Cargill was attacked backstage at the tail end of last year taking her off television for an indefinite amount of time. Her attacker has yet to reveal themselves, but many believe it to be either Belair or Naomi. The former Women’s Champion is part of Belair and Cargill’s trio and stepped in for Cargill after her injury.

WWE Crowns Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez set their sights on the Tag Team Titles in the last few weeks, attacking the champions. Belair and Naomi even prevented Morgan from being in this year’s Elimination Chamber. Tonight, the Judgment Day was out for revenge. While Finn Balor seems to believe they “can’t win without Finn” they proved him wrong tonight. It was because of Dominik Mysterio’s antics that Rodriguez and Morgan won at all. This win marks their third title reign together.

Now that Belair and Naomi are no longer champions it allows them to settle back into the singles division which they haven’t been part of for quite some time. They entered the Royal Rumble hoping to hold another title. However, Charlotte Flair won to face Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41.

“I never say never, but what I will say is that it would have to be something substantial and a bigger picture to it just because I feel like being a successful babyface, a babyface who is consistently able to keep their name at the top of the conversation, is very hard to get it,” Belair told Fightful about a potential heel turn. “Once you get it, you don’t really want to let go of that. The longer you can hold on to that, if that heel turn happens, the bigger that heel turn will be.

If that does happen, I want to be the heel that people would not like. I don’t know if I’m ready for that or if everybody else is ready for that. It’s one thing when I hear fans say, ‘I love so and so as a heel.’ When I hear ‘love’ and ‘heel’ in the same sentence, that doesn’t work for me.”