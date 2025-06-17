Liv Morgan Suffers Shoulder Injury on ‘WWE Raw’

One-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan, is injured.

During her match with Kairi Sane on WWE Raw, Morgan dropped to the ring face-first, landing on her shoulder. She immediately rolls to the ropes to force the break, but Sane follows through. Morgan then rolled out of the ring and was checked on by doctors ringside. The show cut to commercial, upon its return, Morgan was being helped to the back, nursing her right shoulder. Due to referee stoppage, Sane was declared the winner.

Michael Cole announced that Morgan had dislocated her shoulder shortly after. The return timeline for a dislocated shoulder varies based on severity. Typically, it takes anywhere from 12 to 16 weeks to heal. It’s not her first shoulder injury, either. In 2023, she missed a huge chunk of time due to a torn labrum at the hands of Rhea Ripley.

Liv Morgan Dislocates Shoulder on WWE Raw

With that being said, if it’s not too severe, she could be back before then. It’s an unfortunate circumstance, especially considering how many storylines Morgan is involved in. As part of Judgment Day, she has stories with Finn Balor, Roxanne Perez, and Dominik Mysterio. She’s also a Tag Team Champion with Raquel. Last week on WWE Raw, she confronted two-time Divas Champion Nikki Bella.

Nikki was scheduled to appear on tonight’s Raw, but that was scrapped when Morgan got injured. Initial speculation was that Nikki would team with a returning Brie Bella to reform The Bella Twins and challenge Liv and Raquel for the titles. Additionally, Morgan’s wrapped up in a storyline with Women’s World Champion IYO SKY. It’s safe to say that there will be a lot of scrambling backstage given her necessary presence on the show week to week.

VICE will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates when available.