Liv Morgan Wins 2026 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble

The women’s Royal Rumble once again opened the most-anticipated Premium Live Event of the year. Typically WWE relies on nostalgia pops to carry the match. For two years in a row, there’s less of that. Instead, this year’s Rumble focused on the future of WWE with many of NXT’s stars. Sol Ruca is one of those names, and she made it to the final three, up against Liv Morgan and a returning Tiffany Stratton.

Morgan entered the match at No. 14 around the same time as the rest of her Judgment Day stablemates. She outlasted the MVP of this year’s show Lash Legend who eliminated some of the biggest names in WWE — The Bella Twins, Charlotte Flair, and IYO Sky.

Videos by VICE

Liv Morgan’s Royal Rumble Redemption

Morgan eliminated Nattie and her ally and tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez. Not long after, our final three were set. The three women teetered on the apron. Sol went risky to attempt the Sol Snatcher but she was eliminated. Morgan hit an ObLIVion out of nowhere on Stratton to win.

WHAT A MATCH!@YaOnlyLivvOnce just punched her ticket to WrestleMania! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/45veUot7KA — WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2026

It’s certainly felt like Morgan’s year since she was taken out of action in 2025. At the time she was part of every major storyline, and WWE was forced to pivot. Now, she’s getting her shot at redemption. If the champions remain the same, she will face either Jade Cargill or Stephanie Vaquer. Given Jordynne Grace has been gunning for Cargill, if she wins Elimination Chamber, Morgan’s choice becomes a lot clearer. Plus, she’s already a two-time Women’s World Champion.

Morgan is one of two women to be in every single Rumble match, and in her last two appearances she’s come up short. Finishing second, Morgan finally got her redemption. As Michael Cole said on the call, “No longer the bridesmaid, now the bride.”

