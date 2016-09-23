Live Gallery: King Loser – Auckland

King Loser hit Auckland’s Kings Arms on Thursday night for a blistering final performance of scorching psych and surf swamp.

As they blazed through a white hot set, it was a reminder as to why they have been one of New Zealand’s best live bands of the last 20-years. Front woman Celia said it best when she told us, “What you saw tonight was a machine!”.​

As disappointing as it is to think it could be the last time we send the band live,​ the night was a celebration of one of New Zealand’s finest acts at the top of their game.



Photographer Kina Sai went along to capture the mayhem.