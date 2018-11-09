Here’s What It’s Like to Live in a Coffin for 30 Hours

When Six Flags in St Louis announced their “Coffin Challenge”, in which anyone brave enough to be cooped up in a coffin for 30 hours straight could earn $300 USD in cash, the campaign went viral.

You’d think that most people would scoff at the proposition, but Six Flags was inundated with entries. After wading through over 45,000 applications, Six Flags finally narrowed the list down to six people who would spend a spooky 30 sleepless, coffin-bound hours at the park – being harassed by employees with (fake) chainsaws, subjected to the cold, and gawked at by passersby.

Videos by VICE

Considering that Six Flags has had some financial difficulties recently, this bizarre viral stunt might have been one of the brighter points in their year thus far. VICE News hung out with a pro wrestler, an embalmer, a haunted house owner, a vampire enthusiast, a college student, and a Navy vet as they lived out their coffin fantasies, right in the middle of a theme park.