Live Nation Now Manages over 350 Artists

Multi-platform American company Live Nation Entertainment told investors last week that its artist management division, Artist Nation, now boasts over 100 managers working with more than 350 artists as of December 31, 2015, Music Business Worldwide reported. These figures show Artist Nation maintaining the growth it has displayed over the last several years, building on December 31, 2014’s numbers of 60 managers and 280 artists, and the previous year’s 60 managers/240 artists balance.

That means the company took on more than 100 new artists in the last two years. The figures reflect an aggregation of all the management companies making up Live Nation’s numerous subsidiaries, such as Jay Z’s Roc Nation Management.

The company also told investors that in 2015, it had acquired “all or part of festival promoters, a venue management business, an artist management business, and a ticketing business all located in the United States and the United Kingdom.”

Along with artist management, Live Nation Entertainment also has divisions in concerts, ticketing, and sponsorships and advertising.

