President Obama Addresses the Future of America

President Obama spoke to the nation at 12:15 PM Wednesday, following Hillary Clinton’s concession speech where she addressed the public for the first time following her loss to Donald Trump.

The president will “discuss the election results and what steps we can take as a country to come together after this hard-fought election season,” according to a statement.

Obama reportedly called to congratulate the new president-elect Wednesday morning, and he invited Trump to visit the White House before his term ends in 71 days.