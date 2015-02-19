Live the Mediterranean Beach Rave of Your Dreams with Mike Mago’s “What A Love”

Mike Mago is a man of many talents. As a label head and DJ he is a ruthless selector—as evidenced by his MIXED BY for THUMP last summer. As a radio host, he has been syndicated in twenty countries, and as a solo artist he has received praise from BBC Radio 1, Spinnin’ Records, and Ministry of Sound. But the Dutchman just wants you to know him as “the Bob Ross of house.”

Mago broke through in 2014 with his smash-tune “Outlines” with Dragonette, which recently returned as a single to reach the No. 2 position on the UK Dance Top 40 chart. He’s continuing to collaborate with Dragonette on new material, but in the meantime, is back with a new track “What A Love” that should warm up this very (cold) day.

“What A Love” is his latest offering on self-run label BMKLTSCH Records. Mago describes the ethos of BMKLTSCH to THUMP as “[trying] to keep the balance between… music that is made to party on and music that shows itslef as more of an art form.”

As the track, it came together simply because he had “a cool vocal sample and thought it would be nice to make a more repetitive, grooving old school tech-house (ish) track for dancefloor purposes.”

“I thought it was good to show that I don’t solely have appreciation for crossover radio singles,” he adds.

In many ways, “What A Love” reminds us of the Mediterranean beach rave of our dreams, a place where spider monkeys, expertly garnished iced beverages, and delicious basslines, all live together in perfect unison.

