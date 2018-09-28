LIVE: Watch the Senate Judiciary Committee Vote on Kavanaugh’s Confirmation

After Thursday’s nine-hour gauntlet of emotional (and grueling) testimony, questioning, and partisan grandstanding, the Senate Judiciary Committee is all set to vote on advancing Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, despite the three allegations of sexual assault against him.

Early Friday morning, Republicans on the committee pushed through a motion to go ahead with the vote, brushing aside calls from Democrats for an FBI investigation into Christine Blasey Ford’s claim that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her—something even the American Bar Association, which had formerly given the judge a stamp of approval, threw its support behind. The vote’s outcome is all but guaranteed, after Republican Jeff Flake—the one Senator who seemed to be on the fence—announced he’d vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

You can watch the vote, scheduled for 1:30 PM ET, via CBS News’s livestream above.

