Liver King Arrested for Making ‘Terroristic Threats’ Against Joe Rogan

It’s a battle that pits two of the most pathetic forces the United States has allowed to rise to prominence against one another.

Brian “Liver King” Johnson, the steroid guy who told people he got super ripped eating organ meats when, to no one’s surprise, it was steroids all along, was arrested for making “terroristic threats” against Joe Rogan.

In June, the Liver King took a sharp turn from his usually quite normal, stable career as an eater of raw meat for attention by challenging Joe Rogan to a “man-to-man” fight. The bizarre series of videos eventually led to his arrest.

It all started when Johnson posted videos daring Rogan to choke him out, which is quite funny, and made me belt out a literal LOL as I typed it. The thing is, for as miserable as Joe Rogan is, he actually is a trained fighter.

Credit where credit is due. He could probably kick all of our collective asses. The Liver King, on the other hand, is a steroid freak who made his money by convincing people he got that big by eating the animal livers he’s named after. A charlatan, in other words. They both are, in their own ways.

Johnson, a.k.a. the Liver King, again being very normal about everything, dared Rogan to “dismantle me.” It all has a very bizarre sexual… I was going to say undertone, but it’s quite overt, whether the Liver King is aware of that or not.

In other videos, he danced around saying Rogan’s name, referring to him as “Seth Rogen,” which you might recall is not Joe Rogan’s name. He also referred to him as “somebody who rhymes with Rogan,” which, to be fair, is devastatingly true.

Rogan, who was predictably weirded out, reported the posts to the police after Johnson announced he was traveling to Austin, Texas, where Rogan records his podcast, presumably to challenge Rogan in person.

Johnson was promptly arrested at the Four Seasons. He was charged with a class B misdemeanor for the aforementioned terroristic threat. He was also slapped with a restraining order and fitted with an ankle monitor that, if he were truly strong, he’d be able to bust out of with a single explosive flex of his shin.

The cops said they were compelled to arrest after Johnson’s elevated rhetoric was made real when he made travel plans to visit Rogan. The cops felt it was all real enough to act.

Joe Rogan has never met the Liver King. He has only talked crap about him on his podcast. You won’t find me siding with Joe Rogan on much of anything, but making fun of the Liver King is one thing he and I would have a ball talking about.

All while the DMT slowly gripped our brains and slipped us into a different plane of existence ruled by the nefarious Liver King—The King of Livers, Second Son of the Offal Lord, Rightful Master of the Meat Wastes.

Rogan reportedly told police that he thought Johnson was “significantly unstable and seems like he needs help.” Liver King, ever persistent, continued his threats after he was released from police custody, promising that the “videos will never stop,” all while being careful not to explicitly mention Rogan but explicitly mentioning Comedy Mothership, the comedy club owned by Rogan.

The Liver King has been ordered to undergo a mandatory psychiatric evaluation.