Liverpool Beat Norwich City in Absolutely Bonkers Finish

At one point this morning, I checked Twitter and saw that Liverpool were losing 3-1. I dismissed it to the back of my brain and tried to walk my dog in the snowpocalypse. When I finally settled in for the day at my desk I saw the Pudlians had taken a 4-3 lead. Then everything turned to madness.

With five minutes of added time—just after Jurgen Klopp made a defensive substitution—Norwich’s Sébastien Bassong had plenty of time to lace a low-flying missile through the Liverpool defense for a would-be equalizer.

Klopp was beside himself after the goal, either because he felt five minutes of added time was too much, or because his club let a guy score his first Premier League goal in over three years in the final minutes of a game they should have won.

So how did this deranged lunatic turn into the delighted lunatic at the top of this page? It happened in the blink of an eye, on a loping shot from Adam Lallana. Lallana actually got the play started, sending in a cross to the middle of the penalty area that found its way to Steven Caulker. He didn’t get a great crack at it, but it was enough to get the ball ping-ponging around a scrambling defense. Norwich attempted to head it out of danger, but it came right back to Lallana, who charged at it and just pounded it into the ground and into the far corner of the net. The poor Norwich keeper looked like he’d been shot.

Liverpool hung on to that 5-4 lead and somehow got the win in a match that looked like a sure loss, then a sure win, then a sure loss again. And of course, the inverse is true of Norwich. They lost a game that looked like a sure win, then a sure loss, then a sure win again. That is going to sting.

