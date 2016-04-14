Liverpool Climb Back from Two Down to Beat Dortmund in Thrilling Europa League Quarter

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool came back to be his former team Dortmund 4-3 in their quarterfinal match in Europa League play at Anfield today in thrilling fashion. After going down two goals, twice, Liverpool stormed back to equalize and then Dejan Lovren hit the winner in extra time.

Dortmund jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first ten minutes of the match and looked to have it sewn up. Divock Origi brought Liverpool within 2-1 just as the second half began, but Dortmund seemed to finish them off (again) ten minutes later with another goal to take a 3-1 lead. In the 66th minute, though, Coutinho gave the pudlians hope after a nice build up with James Milner and was able to hit a low curling ball to once again bring Liverpool within striking distance.

Sakho got the equalizer in the 78th minute and then the two sides went back and forth for the final stretch. Extra time was just ten seconds old when Liverpool earned a free kick and although Daniel Sturridge had a bit of trouble controlling the ball at first, he got his shit together, got it to Milner breaking for the goal line and then he hit his cross. Lovren soared above everyone and hit an emphatic header into the back of the net to cap of a wild comeback win against one of the best teams in Europe.

Klopp pulled off his best Jay Wright impression to celebrate:

While poor Dortmund fans could not believe it:

[FS1]