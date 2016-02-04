Liverpool Fans Plan Walkout to Protest Raised Ticket Prices

The Reds front office recently decided to jack up their most expensive Main Stand ticket prices from £56 to £77 for next season, and so Liverpool fans have cheekily decided to stage a walkout of Anfield at the 77th minute of Saturday’s match against Sunderland, according to the Independent. Symbolism.

The walkout is staged by Spion Kop group, who are backed by Liverpool supporters group Spirit of Shankly. Spion Kop estimates that the club would stand to make £2 million off the price hike. They sent out the message to supporters on Twitter:

Videos by VICE

On 77 minutes, leave your seat and walk out. Tell your mates and family. Tell the people around you. Tell them why. Walk out on 77 minutes and show you care.

Even if it is Sunderland that they’re playing, just how many fans will be willing to miss out on 13 minutes of their beloved side? We’ll find out.

Liverpool have a history of dirty penny-pinching tactics, like buying out the neighborhoods surrounding Anfield and letting them decay in an attempt to drive down real estate prices. However many supporters do decide to join the walkout, there won’t be many pubs around for them to lament the price hike.