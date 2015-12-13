Liverpool Miraculously Equalize on a Last-Second Deflected Shot, Klopp Delights

Love em or hate em, Liverpool are having a helluva fun season to watch. Ever since dream boat Jurgen Klopp arrived the scene, it’s been delightful to see whether or not the Reds can right the plane from their early-season nosedive. And today’s match was no exception.

After going down 2-1 in the 73′, it seemed that the Scousers were going to walk away empty handed. But after a late push, and a near-topple, Divock Origi sent in a powerful shot from distance that found a deflection errant enough to throw West Brom’s keeper from his position. Math dictates that one point is better than three. Fancy that.

The whole thing had Klopp feeling all like:

If you’re happy and you know it, Klopp your hands.