‘Living Nostradamus’ Says Things Will Only Get Worse in 2025

Athos Salomé, the self-titled “New Nostradamus,” claims that “the worst is yet to come” in his predictions for the upcoming year.

Salomé, who claims to have accurately predicted the coronavirus pandemic, Elon Musk buying X (formerly Twitter), and Queen Elizabeth’s death, says that World War III is “imminent,” with the biggest concerns stemming from cyber security and technological warfare.

“This is not just a war of men, but of machines, and in this aspect what comes next?” he told the Daily Mail.

In making his predictions about a new global war, Salomé cited the escalating tensions between the United States and China.

“Recent mutual accusations of cyber espionage raised the concern over a devastating imminent hacker attack that might paralyze the defense systems or infrastructure,” he said noting that this could lead to a “coordinated global failure.”

He also referenced the heightening of warfare between Russia and Ukraine. “We are approaching an era where technology plays a role, in conflicts,” he said.

Salomé also believes that the South China Sea will become the scene of a “critical event” in the near future.

“Currently, there is some group that can perform a synchronized operation against space and sea communication systems to disintegrate the military systems of the superpowers and put the superpowers in disarray,” he warned.

Salomé says four of his major predictions have already come true this year. He claims that he correctly predicted the “God of Chaos” asteroid and severe weather in Asia, as well as the cyber attacks on the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

“This is further indication that there is need for adequate and efficient measures of cyberspace protection during significant global occasions,” Salomé declared.

He concludes that technological security should be at the forefront for anyone looking to learn from the past in order to “predict” the future.

“Forecasts are not set in stone but potential outcomes that can be changed. Our focus should be on resolutions and preventing conflicts,” Salomé said.





