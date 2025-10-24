Lizzo Once Again Faces Legal Issues After Recent Copyright Lawsuit Over Unreleased Song

Lizzo is dealing with legal issues once again after recently being hit with a copyright lawsuit for an unreleased song. The GRC Trust filed the suit on October 21. It cites copyright infringement of the 1970s track “Win or Lose (We Tried)” by Sam Dees.

The lawsuit states that the 13-second snippet shared on TikTok “incorporates, interpolates, and samples instrumental and vocal elements” from the original. GRC stated they are seeking “damages and an injunction blocking the exploitation of its song.” Posting a song using a sample without permission does count as copyright infringement. However, Lizzo’s representatives have expressed surprise that GRC is seeking damages.

“We are surprised that The GRC Trust filed this lawsuit,” Lizzo’s reps said in a statement, per Billboard. “To be clear, the song has never been commercially released or monetized, and no decision has been made at this time regarding any future commercial release of the song.”

The video has since been deleted from Lizzo’s social media. Additionally, it’s already hard to determine if there were any profits made from the unreleased track. Billboard noted that disputes like this are usually handled privately, not with lawsuits. GRC might have a hard time making this one stick.

Lizzo Previously Faced Copyright Infringement Claims For Hit Song “Truth Hurts”

In 2019, Lizzo was hit with a lawsuit claiming copyright infringement against her hit song “Truth Hurts.” The song was initially released in 2017. It gained viral popularity on TikTok two years later after it was featured in a Netflix film. Songwriters Justin and Jeremiah Raisen and Yves Rothman filed the suit that year, claiming “Truth Hurts” ripped off their song “Healthy.”

The suit’s main complaint was that the Raisens and Rothman originated the idea for the opening line (“I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch”) during a writing session with Lizzo. Meanwhile, that line was actually taken from an internet meme.

Still, in 2020, the case was dismissed. Judge Dolly M. Gee upheld a previous ruling in Circuit Court that “[joint] authorship in a prior work is insufficient to make one a joint author of a derivative work.”

Before the dismissal, Lizzo filed a countersuit against the Raisens and Rothman. She claimed that their lawsuits held no merit, and they had no claims to co-writing credits on “Truth Hurts.”

“Defendants Justin and Jeremiah Raisen came out of the woodwork with an illegitimate claim to co-own a piece of the work. Defendant Yves Rothman later lodged his own copycat claim,” the suit claimed, written by Lizzo’s lawyer Cynthia S. Arato. “Lizzo, accordingly, seeks a judicial declaration that the individual defendants Justin and Jeremiah Raisen and Justin ‘Yves’ Rothman did not co-author ‘Truth Hurts,’ and have no right to co-own that work or to share in its profits.”

Photo by Aeon/GC Images