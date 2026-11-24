For years, DJ Sophia Eris rallied Lizzo‘s audiences in the Twin Cities music scene as her DJ and hype woman. Specifically, in the artist’s early years in the Minneapolis music scene. Now this same music community is converting her upcoming album release show into a benefit event following news of the DJ suffering a brain aneurysm. Sophia Eris, whose real name is Lauren Alford, suffered the aneurysm on November 19, 2026. After being rushed to a hospital, she survived emergency surgery. Her road to recovery is still uncertain.

In October 2026, Sophia Eris released an album, Lilith, as part of the duo called MAKR AN ERIS, with producer Mark McGee. An album release show was set for November 28 at Minneapolis’ 7th St Entry. Now this show has been postponed given Eris’ health condition. Instead, it’ll be turned into a benefit event for the artist. Further information on this converted event is yet to be fully announced.

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Lizzo Shares GoFundMe Page for Eris

In response to the news, Lizzo flew from Florida to Minneapolis to support her longtime collaborator and close friend. On the GoFundMe page, organizer Mica Grimm wrote, “Thankfully, Lauren made it through surgery and is now recovering. While we are grateful, her road to recovery remains uncertain and will require time, care, and support.”

On Lizzo’s Instagram page, she penned a heartfelt message. “It is with the heaviest heart that I share this for Sophia Eris. She is an incredible woman and is single-handedly the most important person to happen to my life.” Lizzo shared the GoFundMe link, praising the music community in Minneapolis. “I want to preface that this GoFundMe was created by her amazing community of friends and artists in Minneapolis, I want to thank them – and I am sharing this to allow others who love Sophia to be able to show support and donate.”

At the end of her post, Lizzo added “Lauren is more than a friend, she is a sister to me. I am in direct communication with her family. I flew to Minneapolis and am helping in every single way I can. Please pray for her family and friends. God bless y’all.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for JBL