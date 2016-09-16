Lizzo’s New Song “Phone” Is Your New Booty Bass Classic

​”Where the hell my phone? How am I ‘sposed to get home?” Been there girl. ​Like, on the regular. Lizzo’s new song, named simply “Phone.” is a fire ode to that end of the night feeling where you’re a little bit (definitely very) faded and you can’t find your phone and you’re scrappling around, but you’re also getting distracted by that hot thing over there, among other things.

It’s another diverse cut for the singer, formerly a Minneapolis mainstay, now relocated to LA. Most recently she’s been blowing up our screens on MTV (first as a VMA red carpet pre-show host, and now she has her very own, newly premiered show ​Wonderland​). But aside from being a spitfire personality, Lizzo’s an artist, so below is the premiere of the second taster from her forthcoming EP, ​Coconut Oil, ​out on October 7​. It’s utterly stripped, owing a lot to booty bass—hello Friday, sup!—and comes complete with a punchline that’ll make you laugh out loud. Damn phones.

Videos by VICE

​

