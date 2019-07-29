Lizzo’s Tiny Desk Concert Will Bring Joy to Your Heart

At the beginning of Lizzo’s Tiny Desk Concert, NPR issues a disclaimer for explicit language, which is the first indication that the “Truth Hurts” singer is about to tear the house down. Following the success of April’s Cuz I Love You, her major-label debut, it seems like Lizzo has been waiting for her moment to obliterate NPR’s so-called Tiny Desk. She stretches her songs for an entertaining, impressive 16-minute set that includes songs like “Cuz I Love You,” “Truth Hurts,” and “Juice.” She belts and screams, channeling her inner opera singer, but she also makes sure to crack a few jokes about NPR’s tiny, tiny, “little-ass desk,” when she can. She even invites a crying baby onstage, proving she can handle any heckler.

Kristin Corry is a staff writer for VICE. Follow her on Twitter.