On the latest episode of VICE LIVE, hosts Zack Fox and Marie Faustin played a game of “would you rather” with acclaimed R&B singer Lloyd. You can watch the full episode right here.

Watch VICE LIVE, weeknights Monday through Thursday, 9 to 11 PM EST, on VICELAND.

Videos by VICE

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.