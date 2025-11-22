Lloyd Takes Brutal Face-Plant During Birmingham, Alabama Show

It’s always especially embarrassing to fall at a show. To perform for a massive crowd is a feat in itself for the common person. But to tumble over is certain to humiliate anyone with a bit of pride in themselves. What Lloyd just took at his recent show in Birmingham, Alabama looked especially brutal.

Adorned in a gold-colored suit, the New Orleans-born, Georgia-bred singer was performing one of his hits, “Girls Around The World.” There, he’s strutting and dancing in these staggeringly shiny loafers. One spin move later, he goes to slide to the microphone and tumbles face-first. Lloyd ends up face-planting into the speaker in front of him, sunglasses still on and all. Immediately, he rolls over, and authorities off-screen appear to make sure he’s alright. It’s excruciating to witness. Check it out below:

Videos by VICE

Atlanta singer Lloyd falls during performance in Birmingham, Alabama. He confirmed he’s okay 💯 pic.twitter.com/xIzl6dJHC3 — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) November 22, 2025

Lloyd Takes a Gnarly Face-Plant During “Girls Around The World” in Birmingham

Someone in the comments provided a different angle of the fall and showed the aftermath as well. The Street Love crooner rolls over on his back, grinning out how ridiculous he must’ve looked. He’s laughing it up, grins and taps his guitarist, and takes the fallen mic back up to keep the show rolling. A consummate professional, if nothing else. It shows the value in never taking yourself too seriously.

Still, this didn’t stop people from having a field day making fun of Lloyd in the comments. One person replies, “It was only a matter of time & who told him to choose them longahh kayaking boat shoes? That’s why he tripped over himself.”

Still, there are some that just appreciate that he didn’t have a meltdown and storm off the stage. Instead, he kept it rolling and gave the people the show they paid hard money to see. “And he got right back up and kept dancing,” one person writes. “Love seeing these clips from Lloyd bc he been giving them people what they paid for.”

Despite this little hiccup, Lloyd has been receiving a ton of love for his performances lately. On X and TikTok, clips of his performances always make the rounds on R&B fans’ algorithms. For instance, he popped out for Wale’s homecoming show in Washington, D.C. and performed one of his biggest and best songs, “Lay It Down.” One person says that Lloyd needs to run his own tour and insists that all the people will support accordingly. “Lloyd has to understand at this point he can do a tour run by himself,” they comment. “We showing up baby!!!”