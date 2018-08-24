LNDN DRGS Teams with Larry June and Premieres the Video for “FUNK IT UP”

Our pals LND DRGS have been putting forward the dream of West Coast rap for a couple years now, and today, they’re premiering the newest visual from their latest project Aktive Deluxe (cop that here, by the way). The video features the group—made of Jay Worthy and Sean House—hanging around the historical Langdam Hotel in Pasadena with the rapper Larry June. “I was staying at the hotel Memorial Day weekend and it was dead in there, not a single person around, and that’s when I called he homie Adam Shuttershot45 to come shoot it and Ubered Larry up at night and we gorilla’d the whole thing in a few hours,” Worthy said over email. Watch it above, and make sure you give Aktive Deluxe a spin as soon as humanly possible.

The video was shot by ShutterShot45 and edited by Zylenol.