Loads of Dudes Have Taken Pictures of Themselves Having Sex with Nicki Minaj’s Waxwork

Earlier this month Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas added a waxwork of Nicki Minaj to their repertoire of plastic celebrities, depicting the rapper on all fours in homage to the “Anaconda” video—arguably one of her most “career defining” moments, commercially speaking. They were excited about it, Nicki was excited about it, we were all excited about it. But as usual, some people (read: men) had to go and ruin things for everyone (read: act like massive douchebags).

Predictably, some men have taken one look at the figurine and immediately thought, “Penis. My penis is missing from this arrangement. Better take a picture of it that alludes to my penis and how penis-y it is.” And so, in an act as inevitable as post-festival diarrhea, visitors to Madame Tussauds have been posing for photographs with “Nicki” en masse and pretending to violate her in different ways (see above, and below). Some choosing to peer directly into her anus, others embracing the butt like a child clutching a present on Christmas day, and there are a few sad virgins opting to ride her aggressively, pulling on the synthetic horse wig that is playing the role of her hair. Our dude up there might as well be wearing a slogan t-shirt that says: “Everything I know I learned from PornHub.”

A photo posted by Brayan Aguirre (@brayan.makeup.art) on Aug 13, 2015 at 9:53pm PDT

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Aug 9, 2015 at 4:28pm PDT

Azealia Banks recently had a pop at Madame Tussauds for presenting Minaj on her all fours rather than y’know, rapping, which is primarily what she does with her time. Although you would still think the onus would be on men to not climb aboard a synthetic woman, legs akimbo, and rub their dicks all over it like a dog in heat confronting a pile of pillows.

Wow, they finally give nicki minaj a wax figure and it’s a statue of her bent over on all fours…… White people yo…. — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) August 12, 2015

Banks then went on to state, that “All ppl are gonna do is go up to that statue and take pictures shoving their crotch in her face and putting their crotch on her butt.” Well hey guess what, she was right.

Madame Tussauds has issued a statement via Twitter, emphasising that they usually have staff present to make sure the “wax figures are treated respectfully,” however “on this occasion clearly one of our hosts was not present” and the waxwork will be better staffed in future.

What times we live in when extra people have to be positioned around a statue because some men can’t even be trusted to be respectful to a woman made of plastic.

