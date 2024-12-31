‘Lockdown Protocol’ Is the Newest Game My Friend Group Is Obsessed With — And for Good Reason

It seems as if the Social Deduction genre is still going strong, and a new challenger has entered the fray. While plenty of folks are still losing countless hours in games like Among Us or Death Note: Killer Within? I’ve been preoccupied with something else. Lockdown Protocol has unleashed the worst within our friend group. I’ve learned I can never trust these people again. Or, should they not trust me?

‘Lockdown Protocol’ Has Taught Me Never To Trust Anyone

As with any Social Deduction game, the basic goal of Lockdown Protocol is simple. Employees need to do work, while Dissidents make their lives a living hell. Depending on the size of the group, it could be the easiest job in the world to pick people off and place the blame on others. Follow someone and offer to help them with a two-man job and “accidentally” make a workplace accident happen. Pass the buck off on your butterfingers. Or, think of a carefully crafted lie to escape and work your magic elsewhere. It’s a glorious time.

For example, I found myself on the receiving end of the Dissident while trying to work on a scanner. This hitman decided to help me figure out where I needed to be pointing to get past the scanner. It’s a job that requires two people to complete it. But, little did I know that his help would lead to me finding an early grave. After completing what was — unbeknownst to me — the final piece of the puzzle, the killer told me to keep looking to the left. So, I followed his instructions. Once my back was fully turned, he clobbered me over the back of the head, killing me instantly, and ran off.

Once you die, you can play as a Ghost, following the survivors around. I watched him pretend this didn’t happen, and go on his way while helping the other two Employees. Both of them were blissfully unaware that my dead body was just hanging out in medical. Honestly? It was impressive, and it caught me completely off guard.

It’s a Race Against the Clock as Well as Your Friends

Lockdown Protocol is one of those games that seems like it’s going to be in our gaming rotation for a hot minute. The fun and bouncy art style makes it a joy to look at. The proximity chat makes each moment of silence all the more horrifying. Not knowing who is waiting around the corner to take you out makes each match electrifying. And plenty of environmental hazards make trying to score the perfect kill all the more exciting, compared to even the best in the business.

Throw a cassette tape into a boombox and lure someone into the Plant room, only to take their life in a corner while nobody hears them yelling. Or, go loud and try to take out as many folks as you can with a gun while managing your stamina and health. No two matches are ever the same. A variety of customization options can make every match custom-fit to how you want it to be.

I’m hoping to see more tasks and maps added as Lockdown Protocol continues to grow. Right now, there is currently one map and a smattering of different tasks available to partake in. But even with the limited number of options, we’re still having a blast. There’s nothing quite like lying your way out of a sticky situation and bringing home the win. Especially when you have a chance to yell about it in the pre-game lobby afterward.