Loco Dice’s “Get Comfy (Underground Sound Suicide)” Video Would Make Guy Ritchie Proud

Fun fact: before he became an Ibiza king and Desolate boss, Loco Dice was a hip-hop DJ, opening for the likes of Usher and Ice Cube. On his much-anticipated artist album, Underground Sound Suicide, the flat-brimmed Düsseldorfian offers a portal to his past, bringing in UK rapper and grime MC Giggs to lend some bars to the LP’s first track, “Get Comfy.” (Don’t worry club rats, the album is still chock full of house and techno cuts, with collaborations from Miss Kitten and Chris Liebing.)

Loco Dice’s cinematic touch is all over the video, where he and Giggs are transformed into a couple of lads on the wrong side of London’s underground. And we’re talking about a Guy Ritchie movie kind of underworld, where the guys find themselves dealing with some dodgy, double-crossing characters—not just club promoters.

Videos by VICE

Download and stream “Get Comfy” featuring Giggs.

