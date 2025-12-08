I Tried Lococo, an Adaptogenic Hot Cocoa, That Thinks It’s Going to Fix Your Life

Hot chocolate isn’t just for kids thawing out after sledding or athletes slamming chocolate milk in a locker room. Thanks to vegan, low-sugar, adaptogenic Lococo Cocoa, it’s quietly becoming a grown-up recovery ritual for people who want to feel something without downing another jittery latte. Endurance athletes have long used chocolate milk for its near-perfect carb-to-protein ratio, and high-flavanol cocoa has legit science behind improved blood flow and reduced oxidative stress.

Now that wellness culture has its claws in everything, the trend is evolving: adults are reaching for cacao as a mood stabilizer, a gentler energy lift, a nightly wind-down that still feels functional. And that’s exactly the gap Lococo Cocoa is sliding into as a hot chocolate promising antioxidants, adaptogens, and “balance” for people who want comfort with benefits and a ritual that makes them feel like they’re upgrading their lives instead of just drinking dessert. Simply put, it’s made of organic cacao, coconut milk powder, monk fruit and coconut sugar, plus a blend of “functional” mushrooms like lion’s mane, chaga, cordyceps, and maitake, with spices or vanilla depending on the flavor.

WHAT IS LOCOCO COCOA?

Lococo Cocoa started in Park City, Utah, a town steeped in mountain-sport and ski culture — a place where hot cocoa was a cozy staple, but usually sugary and reserved for kids or indulgent treat moments. Anna Bloom, the founder and formulator, decided there was room for a version of hot chocolate suited for an active, health-conscious lifestyle that was rich in nutrients, low in sugar, and enjoyable enough to sip daily. Bloom created the cocoa formula for herself and her friends in her home kitchen in Utah and then it just took off.

Lococo Cocoa is an adaptogenic, dairy-free, gluten-free hot cocoa made from organic cacao, coconut milk, low-glycemic sugars (like monk fruit and coconut sugar), warming spices, and functional mushrooms (such as Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, Chaga, and Maitake). Compared to traditional hot cocoa, it packs far less sugar and caffeine, while offering a gentler, antioxidant-rich pick-me-up meant to support body and mind balance.

You can buy Lococo Cocoa directly online via its official website, where the different blends (Original Spice, Lux Vanilla) are sold in bag sizes ranging from small to large.

Functional Ingredients Are Coming For Your Food

Lococo is riding the latest wellness wave: the quiet but unstoppable creep of adaptogens and functional mushrooms and more into everyday foods. What used to live in dusty supplement jars is now everywhere — coffees, chocolates, smoothies, even drinks. The trend feels aggressively 2025, but it’s actually ancient. Mushrooms have been used to heal for centuries in parts of Asia and Aztecs drank cocoa for energy. Lococo merges ancient cacao rituals with modern functional ingredients to upgrade your hot chocolate into a wellness-forward daily ritual instead of a sugar bomb for children. As always, check with your doctor before you consume any functional mushrooms to ensure they don’t disagree with any of your meds or general health.

PUTTING LOCOCO COCOA TO THE TEST

I tried the Lococo Cocoa Bundle Kit during my midday slump around 2:45 p.m. I love hot cocoa but wasn’t sure how the functional mushrooms and adaptogens would affect the taste. Also, I was nervous about crashing after a sugar rush. I tried it two ways: first, I added a scoop to my coffee with a splash of milk, then tried it on its own before adding a few marshmallows.

What’s Included

Opening the package was the first treat. The minimalist design and shiny crinkle paper made the whole thing feel like a gift. The kit includes both of Lococo’s cocoas: the spicy, Food & Wine–approved Original Spice and the velvety Lux Vanilla. A rechargeable frother and a wooden scoop are also included so you can whip up café-level foam like someone who has their life together. It comes with 10 single-serve sachets ready for the tasting.

The Taste Test

Lococo tastes really really good. Period. One scoop of Lux Vanilla smelled soft and sweet in my coffee but the taste was more sophisticated than a typical processed sugary powder. The coffee drink felt lighter and brighter than it would have on its own. A full cup of Original Spice was an even better surprise. When you open the packet you notice the rich color of the powder and the smell of spices breaks through the sweet chocolate. Like the Lux Vanilla, the result is kind of uplifting and, again, bright. I added marshmallows for good form but you don’t even need them to feel like you’re having a treat.

MY FINAL VERDICT

At the end of the day, Lococo doesn’t try to replace coffee, supplements, or dessert. It just makes the case that hot chocolate can finally grow up. In a wellness culture obsessed with optimization, there’s something quietly radical about a ritual that asks you to slow down, drink cocoa, and feel a little better without pretending it’s a miracle.