Loefah Has Dropped a Track and Video with Fudz Called “My G”

Swamp81, fam. Presented to you today: a new track from Loefah featuring a freestyle from Fudz. Whether you’re hibernating underneath your bedsheets, walking alone in the rain, or directing your head in the direction of your keyboard and your desk, it’s at the least a release that will flood some much needed tempo toward your veins and into the bloodstream.

The bass-heavy track was premiered live at XOYO last month and has rapidly gained heavy rotation from the likes of Mary Anne Hobbs, Rude Kid, Coki, Madam X , The Bug and Sir Spyro. Y’know, all the big names. Have a go on it below and sail into the apocalypse. And download it here,​ if you like connecting in that sort of way.



