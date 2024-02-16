Need a Phone Detox? The Loftie Alarm Clock Is 20% Off for Presidents Day

Are you sleeping like shit? Doomscrolling until you pass out? You’re only human, despite how godly you look in those Rick Owens boots from the SSENSE winter sale, so don’t feel bad about it. Instead, accept this hot tip: Switching from a smartphone alarm to a physical alarm clock will lower your screen time and help you snooze longer and better. And if that sounds intriguing, I also come bearing good news: The Loftie alarm clock is 20% off for Presidents Day. In case you haven’t heard, the Loftie is a VICE editor-approved (it me) banger for spending less time perusing Trisha Paytas’ Instagram at 1 a.m.

There are plenty of highly rated smart alarm clocks out there, but it was Loftie’s chic, minimalist design that convinced me to give it a try. It’s 2024, after all, so there’s no reason our tech should look like sad hospital equipment. I wrote an entire VICE review of the clock’s specs, but the CliffsNotes summary is as follows: This thing is sexy, and sure does make me sleepy.

Loftie has the option of lighting up with a subtle sunset-like glow, and includes white, pink, red, and brown noise machines (all the colors, really), sound baths, relaxing ASMR-style “sleep stories” (my go-to is one about King Arthur’s court), and plenty of wake-up alarms that feel downright cinematic. I used to get jolted awake by an iPhone alarm that sounded like a broken train, and now I get gently coaxed to consciousness by an ethereal soundscape alarm that sounds like a Miyazaki score.

From now until February 19, all of Loftie’s smart home tech accessories—including its Japandi-style lamp—are 20% off. So slip into your Dusen Dusen robe, plug in the electric blanket, and experience Loftie’s relaxation powers for yourself.

