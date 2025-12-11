Logan Paul Has a Theory About Why Travis Scott’s WWE Run Didn’t Work

Travis Scott was a major part of one of the biggest moments in wrestling history and then he disappeared. Logan Paul thinks he knows why the working relationship between WWE and Scott fizzled.

Scott was present for John Cena’s heel turn at Elimination Chamber alongside The Rock. He made an appearance at WrestleMania, too, but the consensus is that it was the worst thing WWE could’ve done. By the summer time, it was abandoned completely and never discussed again, as if it never happened. It doesn’t help that Cena is dodging the question of what really happened in every possible interview ahead of his final match.

Paul revealed on his IMPAULSIVE podcast that he was actually set to wrestle alongside Scott. The match was scheduled to be three-on-three, but it never took place. WrestleVotes is reporting it was Cena, Scott and himself against Cody Rhodes and The Usos.

“We were supposed to team up with one other person,” Paul revealed. “It was supposed to be a three-on-three. The day that it was supposed to be announced, he didn’t show up. I think what happened is — my guess is he probably realized at some point that it’s really physically demanding, really hard, and a lot of work. It’s probably too much commitment for someone who is a rock star of his caliber. Bad Bunny loves it and put in the time and became a good wrestler.”

Paul says it’s a common misconception that wrestling is “all fake” and that it doesn’t hurt. In fact, it’s one he believed before he started wrestling in 2022.

“Wrestling is a lot about navigating pain. It all really hurts, and some things hurt less, but it all hurts. And so I think a lot of people think that the mat is like bouncy and soft. I certainly thought that before I got in WWE, and the first time I touched the canvas, I was like, ‘When do they bring in the trampoline mat?’ Like, no. I go, ‘Okay, but what about the prop chairs?’ There are no prop chairs. And I’m not saying this is real, but like, it hurts. And I think at some point, Travis probably realized it’s pretty hard.”

