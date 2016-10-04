Logic Thinks That White People Are a “Cultural Evolution” of Africans

​Maryland rapper Logic recently appeared on Dan Harmon’s Harmontown podcast​ and announced that his third studio album will be titled AfricAryaN​. Being biracial, Logic went on to explain the inspiration behind the title is about his experience of seeing the world through lenses of both white and black people: “It’s about me being black and white,” he explained, “and seeing life from two sides, and about that cultural evolution and how you can go from the darkest of skin to the lightest of skin.”​

Earlier this year in an interview with Rolling Stone​ where he previewed a new rap, Logic recited: “I feel the Aryan in my blood is scarier than a Blood/ Been lookin’ for holy water, now I’m prayin’ for a flood/ Feel like time passin’ me by slower than a slug/ But my beautiful black brothers and sisters wanna act like I’m adopted/ Go back in time when my nigga daddy impregnated my cracker momma and stopped it.”

Videos by VICE

​Apparently, Logic doesn’t understand that “cultural evolution” has very little to do with skin complexion. Watch the clip from Harmontown​ below:

Photo: Scr​eengrab of Logic’s interview via Rolling Stone.​​



Follow Noisey​​ on Twitter​.

​