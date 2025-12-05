Logitech CEO Says Many AI-Powered Gadgets Are Unnecessary—And He’s Right

People seem to love it when a CEO says what everyone is thinking. Put it down, I suppose, to the widespread perception that those who take home eye-watering paychecks don’t have to deal with many of our day-to-day headaches, of which AI is one. And so they’re insulated from many of the decisions their companies make for the rest of us.

Not so when it comes to AI, at least, when it comes to Logitech’s CEO, Hanneke Faber, on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, she told Bloomberg that Logitech is holding off on pursuing AI-specific hardware, as “What’s out there is a solution looking for a problem that doesn’t exist.”

Ouch. But as a tech journalist who’s neck-deep in AI news and oftentimes actual AI gadgets, I have to agree.

Faber’s comments struck a nerve. Lots of people agreed that AI is the latest buzzword that tech companies are swinging around like an out-of-control firehouse from a Looney Tunes short.

When Faber referred to AI-specific hardware, she wasn’t swearing off Logitech’s pursuit of incorporating AI into its products entirely. The term “AI-specific hardware” was left vague, but she expanded on Logitech’s view of AI.

“(Logitech) is a strong proponent of AI, she added, and has integrated it across many products,” Bloomberg noted later in the article. “That has included video cameras that can intelligently frame whoever is speaking, and the recently launched MX Master 4 mouse, which offers shortcuts to ChatGPT or Microsoft Copilot through a side button.”

Just like blockchain, Bluetooth, and Internet of Things before it, companies seized upon the AI gold rush to begin cramming it in anywhere they could, assuming that would-be customers had the same breathless sort of enthusiasm for anything and everything AI, like a starving cat unleashed into a Golden Corral.

But many AI implementations don’t make much sense, and I’m starting to sense the beginnings of public fatigue with all the mentions of AI. If companies want to swing “AI” around as a reason to buy something, they should (in many cases) better explain why it makes a product more desirable. The two letters themselves, tacked onto anything, don’t automatically make it so.