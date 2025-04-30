Logitech Just Raised Prices Because of Tariffs

We all knew price increases would inevitably be passed on to the consumer, so it’s no shock to see it finally happen. That doesn’t make it any less unpleasant, though.

Logitech, a behemoth of computer accessories and peripherals, is the latest to jack up prices on many of their prices in response to crushing tariffs that were unveiled and enacted by the US government earlier this month.

“We don’t like to raise prices, but we have to,” said Logitech’s CFO Matteo Anversa on April 29’s earnings call, as reported by The Verge. “Some products, the price didn’t change. Others increased double-digit, and we have a bunch of products in the middle.”

Not every Logitech product has seen a price increase, but the initially quiet way in which Logitech enacted the price jumps has set off a scavenger hunt among consumers and tech journalists to figure out which products have increased in price over the past few weeks.

According to Cameron Dougherty, of YouTube’s Cameron Dougherty Tech channel, he looked into the prices of 176 Logitech products to see whether their prices have shifted in the past few weeks, ever since the US government’s tariff situation has developed. He found that for 51% of them, prices did increase. Many of them increased in the 15-20% range, depending on the model, although there are some outliers.

Particularly popular Logitech models affected include the MX Master 3S mouse, MX Keys S keyboard, Pro X TKL keyboard, and K400 Plus Wireless Touch keyboard, although that’s barely a dent in the full list.

We’re not just talking about sale prices, which increase and decrease with the regularity of a dribbling basketball. These are retail price increases, the standard price that items are listed for by Logitech itself.

Given that the US government seems relatively unconcerned with the pain of increased prices for consumers—a complete U-turn from what the current administration was saying when appealing to voters for their votes in the run up to last year’s election, by the way—we can expect more stories like this over the coming months.