Live Music Is so Rad! Scenes of Lollapalooza 2016, Day One



All photos by Petya Shalamanova

It’s the 25th year of Lollapalooza, and the Chicago festival is back, quite literally, bigger than ever. This year, the annual celebration in Grant Park stretches out over four days from July 28 to 31, which meant it was time to cut out of work Thursday and get your fuckin’ live music on, brah. In true Lolla tradition, it was raining, but that didn’t stop the fun from unfolding as planned. Weed was smoked, drinks were drank, and dope performances were performed. The day’s lineup included sets from Kehlani, Danny Brown, Chicago favorite Towkio, The 1975, and Lana Del Rey. Chicago photographer Petya Shalamanova was on the scene, capturing it all.

Kehlani



Danny Brown



Towkio





The 1975



Lana Del Rey

