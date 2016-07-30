The World is Mostly Water: Scenes of Lollapalooza 2016, Day Two



All photographs by Petya Shalamanova

After a rainy but nonetheless “hella chill” start to the 25th Lollapalooza on Thursday, festivities continued through mud, puddles, and even more rain on Friday. Chicagoans are used to all this, of course, so rather than retreat like Coachellans (that’s a thing now), everything went on as planned: blunt smoking, inappropriate make-out sessions, general tomfoolery. And alongside all this was music. Good music. Music from Frightened Rabbit, Alessia Cara, Joey Purp, Mac Miller, A$AP Ferg and, eventually, Radiohead. Chicago’s own Petya Shalamanova was down there, committing the whole thing to film.

