Lollapalooza 2026 Lineup Announced: Charli XCX, Lorde, Smashing Pumpkins and More to Headline

Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival just announced its 2026 lineup, and it’s a doozy.

I can literally not think of a single trendy artist that is not featured on this flyer. To wit: Charli XCX, Lorde, Tate McRae, Olivia Dean, John Summit, JENNIE, the xx, and Smashing Pumpkins in the headlining slot.

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The undercard, though, goes bonkers. Lil Uzi Vert, Turnstile, Sombr, Beabadoobee, Ethel Cain, Geese, Wet Leg, Blood Orange, Clipse, Muna, Oklou, Die Spitz, Fakemink, Water From Your Eyes, horsegiirL, Freddie Gibbs, Wolf Alice, Julia Wolf, Finn Wolfhard (I think that about covers all the wolf people—Wolfmother snubbed?! sad), Hot Mulligan, Viagra Boys, and my homies in The Story So Far—just to name a select few.

Like, did they miss any buzzy acts of 2026? I think not.

Lollapalooza 2026 will take place Thursday, July 30 – Sunday, August 2 at Chicago’s Grant Park. Read on to see the complete festival lineup information and find out how to get tickets.

Lollapalooza 2026: How to get tickets

Festival passes for Lollapalooza 2026 will first be available via presale starting Thursday, March 19 at 10 AM CST.

Don’t miss: sign up HERE to purchase 4-day passes for the guaranteed lowest price for just one hour after tickets become available. Then full price will kick in for general onsale starting Thursday, March 19 at 11 AM CST via Lollapalooza’s website.

There’s a variety of passes available for Lollapalooza 2026, including 4-day GA, 4-day GA+ 4-day VIP, 4-day Platinum, and more. Check out the Lollapalooza site to see all the different types of passes and pricing tiers.