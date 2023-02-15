BDSM-Curious? Get Strapped in by This Woman-Founded Bondage Brand

Look, getting kinky has never been more possible for lazy, horny people.You don’t even have to erect a full-blown raunchy jungle gym in your basement anymore (although we highly recommend it) to get into BDSM; there are throngs of no-drill, over the door sex swings, silky ties, and under-the-mattress bed restraints for whatever level of “make me earn it, Mommy” you’re looking for. That includes bondage.

We’re always on the lookout for bondage brands that run the gamut of gear options, from unbridled n00b to lube-seasoned Jezebel, and Lolli Wraps is one such godsend. The Australian-based company ships worldwide in discreet packaging, and offers a broad range of bondage ropes, leather masks, harnesses, lingerie, and accessories in an inclusive size range and a technicolor twist.

Photo: Lolli WRaps

Shibari or kibaku is the Japanese erotic practice of getting erotically tied up. The art form has been perfected from centuries of practice, but Lolli Wraps is giving it a very 2023 twist with its Starburst colorways, which include everything from silky white and green ropes to bondage cords with names such as Pastel Rainbow and Tequilla Sunrise. And right now, VICE readers can get 20% off the goods with the code VICE20.

Maybe that’s why the brand is called Lolli Wraps—because you’re going to need a thousand licks to get to the center of your Tootsie Pop when it’s so expertly, colorfully hogtied.

Once you’ve mastered your sailor knots, peep the brand’s harness and accessories sections to bring something new to the rave, from chest pieces to heart cut-out spanking paddles for branding your lover. Lolli Wraps truly has something for every crevice of your body, from Seabiscuit-worthy leg harnesses to a pearl collection that’s going on the mood board for V-Day 2024. Can you imagine a better pearl necklace??

Here’s to getting strapped up and basted like a turkey on the regular.

Shop the entire range of Lolli Wraps bondage items here.

