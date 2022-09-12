Surreal Photos of London in the Aftermath of the Queen’s Death

Queen Elizabeth II is dead, and the UK has become an objectively weirder place to live. Between the sex toy brands and arms manufacturers lining up to wish her goodbye, the closure of bike racks and cancellations of children’s fun runs and weather forecasts “as a mark of respect” and the BBC correspondent begging people to stop leaving marmalade sandwiches and Paddington Bear toys outside Buckingham Palace – it’s safe to say that the last 72 hours have shown that nobody has any idea how you go about mourning the death of the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

VICE photographer Chris Bethell spent the weekend in London photographing the surreality of a city currently playing a starring role in the psychodrama of a post-Queen United Kingdom (or its season finale, depending on who you ask) – including the official proclamation of King Charles III at St James’s Palace on Saturday.

Crowds of people gathered along the streets of Pall Mall hoping to catch a glimpse of the new monarch, but only grew increasingly tired and bored as the king opted for a different route. Others began drifting towards Buckingham Palace, where chaos broke out as people began scaling the walls leading up to the Victoria Memorial.

“People were encouraging pensioners to climb over, passing over their children and dogs – even prams – carrying bouquets of flowers,” Bethell tells VICE. “It weirdly looked reminiscent of people scaling the Berlin Wall.” Police attempted to intervene in individual cases, but most managed to haul themselves up and over, leaving flowers wherever they could in the memorial garden and in holes in the walls and fences.

The important thing to note here, obviously, is that Charles and his queen consort Camilla were probably nowhere near Buckingham Palace at the time.

“I’ve photographed a lot of royal events and there seemed like quite a big shift in attendance – usually I’d say it’s about 60 percent royalists, 10 percent general interested public and 30 percent tourists,” Bethell adds. “I’d say that this felt like it was maybe 30 percent royalists, 20 percent tourists and 50 percent the general public losing their minds.”

With a week of official mourning in the works, leading up to next Monday’s holiday (and drug dealers already offering discounts on party drugs “in honour of the Queen”), here’s to seven more days of chaos.

A woman gets help to climb the wall to get to Buckingham Palace.

A man in a Queen shirt on the phone at Buckingham Palace.

Flowers and cards left at Buckingham palace.

People in Central London walk past a digital billboard commemorating the Queen.

Children look on as a man scales the wall.

A dog gets an unusual lift up towards Buckingham Palace.

A girl takes a photo outside Buckingham Palace.

Police stop a man from climbing up the wall.

The crowds gathering around Buckingham Palace on the day of Charles’s proclamation.

The bored crowds.

People walk past another digital billboard in Central London.

Two bored bystanders at the barriers on the day of Charles’s proclamation.

A man with the front page of the Telegraph.

A man in a bike helmet tries to climb the wall.

A well-timed nap.

A man with a cane waiting with the crowds.

Crowds walk past a digital bilboard of the Queen in Leicester Square.

A woman inspects the commemorative merch in Central London.

A note on flowers laid outside Buckingham Palace.

The bored and restless crowds waiting for Charles’s motorcade.

A man with multiple medals in St James’s Park.

The Queen smiles down from a digital billboard.

Armed police patrolling central London.

People at the Victoria Memorial as night falls.

Security patrolling the Victoria Memorial.

A newsreader illuminated by the camera in front of Buckingham Palace.

People walk away from Buckingham Palace.

@christopherbethell