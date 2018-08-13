London And Toronto Reunite on Smoke Dawg’s Posthumous Track “No Discussion”

This summer has a been a particularly rough one for Toronto, particularly the loss of Smoke Dawg and Prime Boyz’s Koba Prime. Though the mourning continues, time must also be made to celebrate these important figures. So with that said, comes the release of Smoke Dawg’s first posthumous track ” No Discussion” with UK grime MC AJ Tracey. Produced by Murda Beatz, the track is a contrast in styles as Smoke’s balm-like flow crests over the rumbling bassline while AJ Tracey delivers in energetic spits and spurts illustrating a special back and forth between the two. The video, directed by Tunnel Vision TO, compliments the artists, showcasing them in familiar haunts across their respective neighbourhoods. Truly, Toronto and London are bred and born to collaborate together.

Watch the visuals and look out for Smoke Dawg’s first and final EP Struggle Before Glory along with more new music, set to be released in the upcoming months.

