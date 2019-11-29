London, Come to a Free Event About the Future of the Planet

The planet is dying and we’re all dying with it, because nobody in the position to do anything about it seems to… want to do anything about it?

This election, under 18-year-olds who have grown up with illegal levels of air pollution as standard won’t be able to vote for the politicians they believe will finally take action on the climate crisis. That’s why we’re teaming up with the UK Student Climate Network – the organisers of the Fridays for Future protests – to host a debate about the issues that matter most to this generation.

Videos by VICE

Tomorrow, at 12:30PM, young representatives from Labour, the Lib Dems and the Conservatives will duke it out onstage at the Hoxton Hall, east London, facing off on their party’s stance about the environment, education and youth voting.

We’re looking for live studio audience members to take part in the filmed debate, and for politically-engaged people to put questions to the party representatives as part of the recording. If that sounds like you, RSVP to futuredebate@vice.com.