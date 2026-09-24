London: Come to a VICE Screening of a New Documentary About Brutal Fighting

Ever seen a guy’s nose get punched across his face into an S-shape and cracked back into place again (sort of)?

If the answer is “please don’t remind me,” “what no gross,” or “I have no idea what you’re talking about but you’ve charmed me,” then cancel your plans for Friday, September 25, and come to the debut screening of Heavy Weekend, a brand new limited series from Away Days in collaboration with VICE.

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Created by Jake Hanrahan and Jonny Pickup, Heavy Weekend brings you dispatches on underground fight clubs, illegal street racing, mysterious armed organizations, and other counterculture groups you never knew existed. The first episode, English Ultraviolence, looks into the rise of “no rules”: an extreme form of fighting that permits head stamping, choking, and eye-gouging. Getting to the heart of its growing popularity, the film drops in on Urban Gladiators, one of the first “no rules” fight clubs in the UK, where match ups are arranged in hidden locations and aired on private PPV.

This isn’t a combat sport. This is “organized ultraviolence.”

After the screening, VICE’s Jessica Gillies will be hosting a live Q&A with Jake Hanrahan.

Join Away Days and VICE in London this Friday, September 25, where we’ll be screening English Ultraviolence followed by a Q&A with Jake Hanrahan.

Come to Salún*, 40 Leman Street, London, E1 8EU if you want an ass kicking**.

Doors 8PM, screening at 8.30PM.

*formerly known as The Black Horse

*memorable documentary viewing experience