London Is Pushing Hip-Hop Forwards

To celebrate 50 years of hip-hop, we’re looking at what comes next. What’s the best way to do that? Visit the cities doing the most to push hip-hop forward, and speak to the people at the centre of each city’s scene.

Historically, London has mostly forged its own path away from US hip-hop culture. The city’s MC genres are rooted in dub, jungle and garage, not street parties in The Bronx. But you can still hear hip-hop penetrating the sound of some of the most exciting new artists coming out of the UK capital.

In this episode of ‘Scene Reports’, we met two of those artists, Strandz and Deijuvhs.