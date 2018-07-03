London Through the Eyes of Photographers Who’ve Never Been Before

Chris Bethell is a charming man with a beard who just really, genuinely looks like he hugs expertly. He’s also an excellent photographer and a regular contributor to VICE UK. He shot those great photos from the Royal Wedding, and that Polish “disco polo” night we went to in west-west London, and these portraits of people talking about the moment they decided to get plastic surgery, and the images for this profile of YouTuber WillNE, and a whole bunch of other good stuff.

Chris has also started doing photography masterclasses with British students, the first of which was with Fashion Photography students from Leeds Arts University, who trekked down to London for the day to meet him. Many hadn’t been to London before, so Chris tailored the day’s brief to suit them: photograph scenes you think are representative of London.

Chris sent us the photos, and because we liked the concept – it’s always interesting to see what “outsiders” think of your hometown – we thought we’d publish the best of the bunch.

