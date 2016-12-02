Londoners: Drink with Waypoint as We Stream Some of 2016’s Best Games

The British side of Waypoint will be streaming some of the best games of 2016 on Twitch on December 7th—and you can join us, assuming you’re in London at the time, and that you want to. No pressure or anything.

Rather than do this from VICE’s UK HQ, we’re setting up in Dalston’s Loading Bar, streaming both onto the world-wide web and into the venue’s own screens. So you can nurse a pint at the bar as we fall about failing to press the right buttons.

You’ll be able to watch the three-hour stream, starting at 6pm, on our Twitch channel (here). Or, if you want to come to Loading in person, you’ll get to say hello to us once we wrap. Because what’s a little Wednesday night drinking between friends, after all?

Streaming will be me (hi), alongside Waypoint contributors Kate Gray and Sayem Ahmed. We’ll be welcoming a few guests, too, to help us get to grips with… Nah, I won’t detail what we’re streaming here. Just know that it’s all golden.

Loading Bar can be found at 97 Stoke Newington Road, London N16 8BX, and online at loadingonline.co.uk. It opens at 6pm—just in time for us to kick things off. (Thanks to Loading for having us, too. We promise to not leave a mess.)