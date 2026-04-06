Long-Delayed Star Wars Game Resurfaces With More Bad News

Although there haven’t been any official updates in months, some insider sources claim to have intel on what sort of progress is being made on one of the next highly-anticipated Star Wars action-adventure titles.

Star Wars Eclipse Could “Still Be years Off From Completion”

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The latest scoop on the Star Wars Eclipse development saga comes from Insider Gaming. During the most recent episode of Insider Gaming Weekly the hosts discuss some information that their sources have regarding what the nature of the delay is on the Quantic Dream project.

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For a bit of backstory, Star Wars Eclipse was initially announced at The Game Awards way back in 2021. The project is being developed by Quantic Dream and is pitched as a narrative-driven, action-adventure game set in the High Republic era of the Star Wars universe. It is planned to be an original story and features multiple playable characters.

For more casual fans who aren’t familiar with the larger Star Wars timeline, the High Republic era takes place roughly 500-100 years before The Phantom Menace. The majority of the existing High Republic stories focus on a time period about 200 years before the start of the Skywalker Saga. During this time period, Jedi were at the height of their power in the galaxy.

Unfortunately, news on the project has been virtually non-existent since the cinematic reveal. There was a Quantic Dream blog post in October 2025 that assured fans that work on the game was continuing and that the team was “eager to share more with you in the future.”

Now, according to Insider Gaming’s sources, very little progress has been made in recent months and the project is “very slow going.” According to the source, the team seems to be awaiting some additional revenue that can be spent on development, but the arrival of those funds are dependent on the financial success of Spellcasters Chronicles.

The conversation goes on to explain that “At this stage, the long-term outlook is less driven by creative capabilities and more by financial viability… Should Spellcasters fail commercially, NetEase is expected to reevaluate its commitment to the studio and could opt to discontinue further investment.”

After years of waiting, it would definitely be very disappointing if NetEase were to decide not to invest any further in Star Wars Eclipse. Unfortunately, there is still no update or word from Quantic Dream or from NetEase to help clarify the state of the project or offer a potential release date.

Be sure to check back in the coming weeks for more Star Wars Eclipse updates and news.

At this time, Star Wars Eclipse has no official release date or release window.