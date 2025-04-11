Long-eared Owl Feathers Glow, New Research Finds

In the world of birds, peacocks usually get the spotlight. But now, a much quieter and more mysterious creature is grabbing attention under UV light: the Long-eared Owl.

New research has revealed that these elusive, night-hunting raptors have fluorescent pigments in their feathers that glow when exposed to ultraviolet light. It’s not just for show, and scientists are only beginning to understand what these hidden signals might mean.

The recently published study was led by Emily Griffith, a Ph.D. candidate at Drexel University. Using a fluorometer, Griffith and her team examined Long-eared Owls migrating through Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the spring of 2020.

They found that the intensity and distribution of fluorescent pigments in the owls’ feathers varied from bird to bird—even within the same population.

Scientists Just Found Out Long-eared Owls Glow Under UV Light

Here’s the twist: that variation might offer clues about the biological purpose of the glow. While many bird species use bright plumage to attract mates (with males often being flashier), Griffith doesn’t think this is a classic case of sexual signaling. Instead, the function of the owls’ fluorescence remains unknown—and that mystery is exactly what makes it so exciting.

Griffith was drawn to the subject because many owl researchers already use feather fluorescence in the field. The brightness of the glow tends to fade with age, which helps scientists determine how old a bird is. But that practical use is just scratching the surface.

“We’re just beginning to understand these hidden traits,” Griffith said. “What the fluorescence means, where it can be found, how it got there, and why it’s there.”

This discovery isn’t just a quirky bird fact—it’s part of a growing field that’s revealing how much we still don’t know about the natural world. Fluorescent pigments have been found in other bird species too, but their function is often unclear. Are they evolutionary leftovers? Are they used for communication in wavelengths humans can’t see? Or are they just one of nature’s weird byproducts, glowing quietly in the dark while we fumble around for answers?

Whatever the case, Long-eared Owls are now officially members of a fluorescent elite. They’re out there, gliding silently through forests—and apparently, glowing all the while. You just need the right kind of light to see it.