‘Long Gone’ Is a Pixel Art Point-And-Click Game Funded by Outersloth and It Looks Incredible

I did not expect to find an indie game that I was excited for by scrolling through LinkedIn. And yet, that is exactly what happened. The Outersloth page posted this, and I fell in love with Long Gone immediately. I’ll be keeping an eye on this game as it goes.

Outersloth is an incredible initiative

In case you don’t already know, Outersloth is the indie game fund arm of Innersloth, developers of the insanely popular (and awesome) Among Us. The goal is to give indie devs a chance to make the games that they want to make. It’s a really incredible way to look out for others in this industry, given the success they’ve had.

Long Gone is now one of those games. Developed by Hillfort Games, it’s a narrative point-and-click adventure with an interesting hook: “The environment is the main character.” It looks to lean on environmental storytelling with elements of puzzle solving and platforming. And there’s also zombies. I love zombie media. I’m not the type of person who gets tired of the things they enjoy. I will eat spaghetti every day and be as happy as a kid with a brand-new toy every single time. Life’s too short to tire of the things that bring you joy.

Based on what I’m seeing in the trailer, there are some pretty cool graphical elements of the game, particularly when you enter buildings. It turns into a fully 3D space but retains the pixel art style. And just when you think that you might be able to shoot your way out of a problem, the gun goes to hell and falls apart. It’s animated beautifully, too. I love it when a developer can convey humor just in the animations alone. Long Gone doesn’t have a release date yet, but you can wishlist it on Steam now.