Long Lost Slipknot-ish Album ‘Look Outside Your Window’ Gets Official Release Date

Slipknot fans have been eager for some new music from the band, and we’re finally getting it. Kind of.

The long-lost Look Outside Your Window project had an official release date. It will be a Record Store Day exclusive release on April 18, 2026. The project features Slipknot members Corey Taylor, Jim Root, Shawn “Clown” Crahan, and Sid Wilson. They worked on it during the recording of All Hope Is Gone (2008), Slipknot’s fourth album. Ultimately, it was shelved until now.

Videos by VICE

‘Look Outside Your Window’ is finally being released.



Recorded in 2008, Look Outside Your Window – a band comprised of Corey Taylor, Jim Root, Sid Wilson and Michael Shawn Crahan – is finally dropping April 18th as a Record Store Day exclusive. pic.twitter.com/ScE2kJOag2 — KNOTFEST (@KNOTFEST) February 4, 2026

In a joint statement shared by Knotfest, the band said: “We knew we were heading down a different creative path, entirely apart from Slipknot, and we followed it eagerly. We called the project Look Outside Your Window as a tribute to this experimental spirit.”

“Created during a chaotic time in our shared history, the songs were born late at night, in a house on a farm in the middle of nowhere,” the press release statement continued. “Peering out through a big picture window, we wondered about what, or who, might be lurking outside. That sense of the unknown seeped into the music itself.”

“There were no rules; ideas could come from anywhere: subtle drum loops, bits of organ or abstract guitar noise, even samples of frogs or crickets,” the statement added. “Guided by emotion and instinct, we let the sounds themselves point the way… Look Outside Your Window.”

Shawn “Clown” Crahan teased the release of ‘Look Outside Your Window’ back in 2024

During a 2024 interview with NME, Crahan revealed that the album was nearing release, but wasn’t quite there yet. “I did say it was going to be in 2024. And I gave it the best fight that I could to make it this year,” Cranhan said at the time. “What I can tell you is that I showed Corey the final artwork two days ago.”

“It is happening, but unfortunately, because of Christmas and New Year and the way business works, I can’t slide it in this year,” he added. “But you have my word. It’s out of my hands now. It’s being moved on. The money has been spent, and there is a plan. The management has it, and it is coming out.”

“I’m really pleased about it. And happy to finally be rid of it,” Crahan continued. “What’s nice, though, is that it isn’t a hype thing. It’s just something we did while we were doing other Slipknot albums. It was a very honest action to make music that wasn’t Slipknot but utilized the skills of guys with no rules.”

Finally, he offered, “I don’t know if it’s ‘good’, but I know that I love it. I make music for myself, but I hope that the people who waited and waited and waited think it was worth it too.”