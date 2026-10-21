Longtime Guitarist to Step Away From Iconic Punk Band After Sudden Health Issue

The Offspring guitarist Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman shared that he is taking a step back from the band for a “sudden and fairly serious” health issue. In a statement posted to the band’s Instagram on October 21, 2026, Noodles shared that the band is supportive of his decision.

“It is with deep sadness that I have to announce that I need to step away from live performances for a while to deal with a sudden and fairly serious health issue,” the statement began. “The rest of the band has my back, is super supportive, and will keep rocking you all in my absence.”

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Noodles continued, “I hope to be back on stage sooner rather than later. Until then, I will miss all of you with all of my heart.” He concluded, “Thanks for keeping me in your thoughts. I really appreciate it.”

Noodles Has Been With The Offspring Since Its Earliest Incarnations

Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman joined The Offspring as many other musicians in punk scenes do. First, Bryan “Dexter” Holland and Greg “K.” Kriesel began discussing a potential new band called Manic Subsidal. The musicians recruited James Lilja on drums on the condition that Holland would join Lilja’s other band, Clowns Of Death. Wasserman played guitar in Clowns Of Death and was eventually recruited to Holland and Kriesel’s new band as well. By 1986, Manic Subsidial had changed their name to The Offspring.

Fans were quick to share their support for Wasserman as he steps away from the band due to his undisclosed health issue. “You’re my fav!” One user wrote. “Sending love and strength to you and your family to power through!” Another added, “Your health always comes first man, we’re all hoping you feel better!!”

At the time of this writing, it’s unclear who will step in to fill Wasserman’s role. The next shows for the band include upcoming performances at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 24, SEMA Fest in Las Vegas on Friday, November 6, and Corona Capital 2026 in Mexico City on November 21.

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