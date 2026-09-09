For years, typing “muse” into a search engine would likely bring up Muse the band as a top result, if not the very first. As of September 2026, fans can kiss that goodbye. Soon, searching for “muse” with the hopes of getting Muse the band will likely return Muse the Meta AI product in the top spot instead.

With this new product launch from the Facebook/Instagram/WhatsApp big tech conglomerate, English rock band Muse is losing its long-held social media handle. The band, which formed in 1994, has existed on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook as @Muse since they joined the platforms. The band was already decently famous by the time those platforms emerged, but they further grew their online presence, adding a TikTok account as well.

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As of September 8, 2026, however, there’s a new Muse in town. One that’s not nearly as well known or internationally beloved as Muse the band. Unfortunately for Meta, these social handles don’t come with the band’s global popularity. Everyone feel bad for Meta now.

Muse Changes Their Handles on Social Media Because Meta Wants Its New AI Product To Be ‘@Muse’ Instead

Muse the band first changed their handles on Instagram and Facebook. Since Meta owns those companies, it’s likely not a stretch that the band got a corporate notice to vacate. Their handles are now @Museband on both platforms.

Not long after that, however, the band changed their handles on Twitter/X and TikTok as well. Those aren’t owned by Meta, but maybe the band felt it was better to cut their losses and update everything. It’s a sad sight to see, reminiscent of the flashy celebrity bars pushing out the original honky tonks on Nashville’s Lower Broadway. Growth comes at a price, so they say.

Theories about the change are flying, depending on the specific corner of the internet. According to reports from The San Francisco Chronicle, fans say they spotted the new handles in June 2026, months before Meta unveiled its AI. However, since it’s not public knowledge how long this has been in the works, it’s possible that was the beginning of the changeover.

Neither Muse the band nor Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has commented on this development. Many specific details are still unknown, and it’s possible they will stay that way. What’s clear now is that being a world-famous band for several decades means nothing when you have something that big tech wants.

As for Muse AI, Meta is touting its new product as “personal superintelligence”. It comes as an app, a website, and integrated into WhatsApp. Also, Meta has indicated that Muse AI will continue working even when users close the app. Just some food for thought.

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